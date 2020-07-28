Coronavirus California

These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If for some reason you are not motivated by science or basic human compassion for others, there's another reason you should wear a mask or face covering in California: It's the law.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate requiring pretty much everyone to wear a face covering when outside your home and near other people. (Yes, there are exceptions but no, political beliefs are not one of them.)

RELATED: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains

How exactly the mask mandate is being enforced depends on local jurisdictions. Some towns are depending on people's goodwill, and others are forcing violators to pay up.

These California cities and counties have implemented fines for not wearing a mask or face covering in public:



  • Beverly Hills: $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for second, $500 for third and subsequent offenses

  • Calabasas: $100 for first violation

  • Costa Mesa: $100 fine

  • Fremont: $100 fine

  • Glendale: $400 for the first fine, $1,000 for the second fine and $2,000 for the third

  • Irvine: Penalties up to $500 per day

  • Manhattan Beach: $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations

  • Marin County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Monterey: $100 for first violation

  • Napa County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Salinas: $100 for first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for subsequent

  • Santa Monica: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $250 for second and $500 for third; $500 for a business's first violation, $750 for second and $1,000 for third

  • West Hollywood: $300 for first violation

  • Yolo County: Fine between $25 and $500 for individuals; fine between $250 to $10,000 for businesses


This story will be updated as more cities opt to fine people for not wearing face coverings.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

To see full state guidance on wearing mask and face coverings, see the order from the Department of Public Health here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasocial distancingface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. to consider fines for health order violations
Health official explains which drugs are working against COVID-19
LA County unveils 'three new Cs' in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Health official explains which drugs are working against COVID-19
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims remembered 1 year later
AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Family shares warning after LA firefighter's COVID-19 death
FDA list of recalled hand sanitizers
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
More TOP STORIES News