Fake image shows Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution

A fake image of Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution has been widely shared on social media. (pfpicardi/Twitter)

A digitally-altered photo showing Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution has been proven to be fake by Phillip Picardi, Chief Content Officer of Teen Vogue.


Gonzalez has become an outspoken voice for gun control since the shooting on Feb. 14. The original photo taken by Tyler Mitchell for Teen Vogue showed Gonzalez tearing up a paper shooting practice target.

The altered image was widely shared on social media. "Free speech social network" Gab shared the image on their Twitter page, which was retweeted over 1,700 times. Gab said the image was "obviously a parody/satire."

On Saturday, Gonzalez gave a powerful speech during the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. She remained silent for the majority of her speech after naming the 17 victims of the shooting. An alarm went off at the 6 minute and 20 second mark of her speech and she broke her silence. She recognized the over six minutes it took to carry out the mass shooting.

"Since the time that I came out here it has been 6 minutes and 20 seconds," she said to end her speech.

"The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest," she said, referring to shooter Nikolas Cruz. "Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job."
