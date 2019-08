Crews are trying to remove a tree that fell overnight on Fernwood Drive in Oakland. It knocked out the power but no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/zrq3kBbgwh — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 13, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to restore power in the Oakland Hills after a tree knocked down power lines.Fernwood Drive is blocked off at Mountain Boulevard in the Montclair neighborhood. The pine tree fell just before midnight.PG&E is hoping to restore power to 25 customers by 9 a.m.There is no word on what caused the tree to fall.No injuries have been reported.