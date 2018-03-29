OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD

A town hall meeting in the Mission District got very heated Monday, after police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from the night of March 6th. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Police held a town hall meeting Thursday night about a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier in March in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

The meeting was emotional for family members who saw police footage from body cameras for the first time.

"He was a very sweet kid," said the uncle of 21-year-old Jehad Eid. "He did not have to die."

He was looking for answers from the SFPD at a town hall meeting about the March 21 shooting that left Eid dead.

Body cameras captured the beginning of the shootout when officers responded to a barber shop on Geneva Avenue in San Francisco. Eid's relatives said he had a gun.
Police say Eid fired nine rounds from his handgun. Twenty-six rounds were returned by two officers. Eid was shot 18 times.
Officials say Eid fired first.

"As officers entered, they observed Eid sitting, he stood up and shot at officers," said Captain Valerie Matthews of the San Francisco Fire Department.

A relative read a surprising statement from the Eid family. "We understand the consequences of Jehad's actions. We stand by the officer's decision to use lethal force."

Not everyone felt that way. An employee from the barber shop was heard yelling, "I got kids," as the shooting unfolded. Four people inside were shot in the crossfire.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott couldn't say how four victims were wounded. "There were a lot of people involved. We don't know whose bullets hit who."

The San Francisco District Attorney is reviewing the case.

