Family of Sunnyvale crash suspect says he was troubled vet with PTSD

By Cornell W. Barnard
The Mother of crash suspect Isaiah Peoples never imagined something so horrible would involve her son.

"He was a model citizen, never been arrested, never been to jail," said Leevelle Peoples.

Sunnyvale police say 34-year-old Peoples is suspected of driving into pedestrians Tuesday night injuring eight people.

Joshua Peoples says his brother is a Iraq War Veteran and was treated for PTSD.

"I didn't see him for a whole year because he was battling mental issues because he didn't take his medicine for PTSD," said Joshua.

Joshua says his brother was also treated at a mental hospital four years ago.

"He'd been thinking the government was listening to him, house bugged."

Peoples graduated from Sacramento State in 2012 with a degree in accounting. He was working as a government auditor for the Dept.of Defense in Sunnyvale.

The Peoples family sends their good wishes to the crash victims.
