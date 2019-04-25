Family of Sunnyvale crash suspect says he was troubled vet with PTSD

The Mother of crash suspect Isaiah Peoples never imagined something so horrible would involve her son.
"He was a model citizen, never been arrested, never been to jail," said Leevelle Peoples.
Sunnyvale police say 34-year-old Peoples is suspected of driving into pedestrians Tuesday night injuring eight people.
Joshua Peoples says his brother is a Iraq War Veteran and was treated for PTSD.
"I didn't see him for a whole year because he was battling mental issues because he didn't take his medicine for PTSD," said Joshua.
Joshua says his brother was also treated at a mental hospital four years ago.
"He'd been thinking the government was listening to him, house bugged."
Peoples graduated from Sacramento State in 2012 with a degree in accounting. He was working as a government auditor for the Dept.of Defense in Sunnyvale.
The Peoples family sends their good wishes to the crash victims.
