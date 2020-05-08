Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home and as California reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
STAYING SOCIAL FROM A DISTANCE
'QuarantineChat' helps people feel connected during coronavirus shelter-in-place
San Francisco company Dryft offers virtual workouts during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic
PETS
Pets under shelter-in-place: Are dogs and cats happier now that we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus safety: What SFSPCA president, veterinarian recommend for your pets
SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
How to get the grocery delivery time you want
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
SF opens child care centers for low-income families, healthcare workers during COVID-19 crisis
STAYING SAFE
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
EDUCATION
When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas
Coronavirus impact: 6 Bay Area counties extend school campus closures through end of academic year
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic
