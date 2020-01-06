Family & Parenting

Indiana twins born in different decades

PENDLETON, Indiana -- Some parents in Indiana rang in the new year in a very special way.

They thought it would be pretty cool if their twins had different birthdays.

But Dawn and Jason Tello didn't think they would be born in different decades.

Baby Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along.

So Jaxon has a completely different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

The twins weren't actually due until February 19th.

But mom and both babies are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtwins
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland announces new plan to crack down on violence
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
BottleRock Napa Valley unveils 2020 lineup
Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft
Show More
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
California is 3rd worst state in US to retire, study says
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
WATCH IN 60: 49ers vs Vikings, housing project halted, possible rental mopeds coming soon
More TOP STORIES News