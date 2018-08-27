FAMILY & PARENTING

The Taylor Family Foundation's 'Day in the Park' fundraiser held in Livermore

The Taylor Family Foundation's Day in the Park, in Livermore, California on Monday, August 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Hundreds of people opened their hearts and wallets to celebrate the mission of the Taylor Family Foundation.

They enjoyed music, great food, drinks and live auctions to make the Foundation's annual "Day in the Park" fundraiser another huge success.

The Foundation sends children with chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions to Camp Arroyo in Livermore.

Several members of our ABC7 family joined the fun.

ABC7 is a longtime proud sponsor of "Day in the Park"

Click here for more information on the Taylor Family Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familylive musictherapyhealthchildrenchildren's healthcommunityKGO community pagevolunteerismLivermore
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Just Like Me: The healing power of music therapy
ABC7 partners with The Taylor Family Foundation
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather
Major BART delays due to equipment problem in Antioch
Twin Peaks Muni tunnel reopens for first weekday commute
Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on her father's death
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
Show More
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Mollie Tibbetts' funeral draws hundreds in Iowa
Bay Area mom says Sen. McCain helped her through loss of son killed on 9/11
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends
More News