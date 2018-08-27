Hundreds of people opened their hearts and wallets to celebrate the mission of the Taylor Family Foundation.
They enjoyed music, great food, drinks and live auctions to make the Foundation's annual "Day in the Park" fundraiser another huge success.
The Foundation sends children with chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions to Camp Arroyo in Livermore.
Several members of our ABC7 family joined the fun.
ABC7 is a longtime proud sponsor of "Day in the Park"
Click here for more information on the Taylor Family Foundation.
