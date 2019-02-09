FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth on public transit in Chicago

Guadalupe Lara gave birth to her daughter, Samantha, Wednesday on a CTA bus.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman gave birth Wednesday morning on a CTA bus in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Guadalupe and Eduardo Lara had just dropped off their children at school when mom started to feel severe contractions.

They don't have a car so they jumped on the northbound No. 9 bus, en route to the hospital. However, mom couldn't wait.

The bus driver pulled over at West Cermak Road and South Ashland Avenue and called for an ambulance.

She went into full labor on the bus with the father and another passenger assisting in the birth. The driver got everyone off the bus.

By the time paramedics arrives, mom was already holding her daughter, who they named Samantha.

Samantha, who weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces, and mom were doing well Wednesday night at the University of Illinois Hospital.
