Global nonprofit changing lives of women one dress at a time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dress for Success is a nonprofit that gives women donated dresses and suits for job interviews and offers them several programs to get them back in the working world. As part of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area, Amy Lynch, San Francisco Program manager for Dress for Success, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about their mission and how people can help.

