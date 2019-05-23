SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dress for Success is a nonprofit that gives women donated dresses and suits for job interviews and offers them several programs to get them back in the working world. As part of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area, Amy Lynch, San Francisco Program manager for Dress for Success, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about their mission and how people can help.
Global nonprofit changing lives of women one dress at a time
