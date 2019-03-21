Style & Fashion

Gucci releases vintage sports style 'filthy' looking sneakers

EMBED <>More Videos

Gucci just released a new pair of 'filthy' kicks inspired by a vintage sports style from the 70's.

How much would you pay for a pair of 'filthy' sneakers, with a designer label?

Well, Gucci just released a new pair of kicks that'll put you back $900 or more.

The shoes are inspired by a vintage sports style from the 1970s, designed with a "distressed" look.

There's shabby chic for men and women, with some styles costing more than $12,000.

Gucci even tells you how to clean actual dirt off the shoes, so you won't damage the fake filth.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionchicagofashion
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
President Trump to issue college campus free speech order
Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today
Former Cal student accuses coaches, players of harassment
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Show More
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Gray whale likely on path to Alaska spotted in SF Bay
More TOP STORIES News