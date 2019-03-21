Gucci releases vintage sports style 'filthy' looking sneakers

How much would you pay for a pair of 'filthy' sneakers, with a designer label?
Well, Gucci just released a new pair of kicks that'll put you back $900 or more.
The shoes are inspired by a vintage sports style from the 1970s, designed with a "distressed" look.
There's shabby chic for men and women, with some styles costing more than $12,000.
Gucci even tells you how to clean actual dirt off the shoes, so you won't damage the fake filth.
