jennifer lopez

Jennifer Lopez closes Versace show in reimagined version of iconic green Grammy dress

Jennifer Lopez won Milan Fashion Week, wowing the crowd at Versace when she emerged wearing a version of the jungle dress that nearly broke the internet almost 20 years ago.

Building up to the big reveal, Donatella Versace announced from backstage a Google search for "Versace jungle dress," and a dome ceiling above the circular runway filled with images of J-Lo wearing the 2000 Versace dress at the Grammys.

Then Versace intoned: "The REAL jungle dress," and Lopez appeared in an updated version of the iconic gown, which maintained the plunging neckline but in a sleeveless version and with a train that billowed below the open back. Not a smartphone remained dormant as the fashion crowd jostled to catch video of the fashion ah-ha moment.

The original jungle dress made not only fashion history, but Google history. According to Versace's press notes, millions of people searched Google in an effort to see the dress, inspiring the tech giant to create Google Images.

"The world had the same reaction: jaw-dropping," Versace said in show notes. "Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event promoted the creation of a new tool that now has become part of our lives."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionhollywoodhistoryitalyjennifer lopezu.s. & worldgrammy award
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist gifts artwork to J. Lo after concert
EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist invited to meet J. Lo after artwork catches her eye
12-year-old San Jose artist tries to get J. Lo's attention
San Jose 12-year-old wants to present Jennifer Lopez with painting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
BART Board of Directors set to vote on fare gates to reduce fare evasions
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove headscarf
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
VTA releases powerful before & after videos of crashes
Show More
Raging Grannies, students step up for climate strike in South Bay
SF public library celebrating Latino Heritage Month
Warriors Hooptopia Fan Experience launches in October
LIST: Bay Area events and festivals
WATCH IN 60: Global climate strike in Bay Area, Antonio Brown released from Patriots, PG&E power shutoff, Wheelmobile Bay Area stop
More TOP STORIES News