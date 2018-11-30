HAIRSTYLES

The Shag is back! Here's the San Francisco salon that made the retro haircut modern, trendy

Remember the shag haircuts of the 60 and 70s that came with bangs? One San Francisco salon is bringing back that look which is trending on social media. The stylist who made the comeback so popular is now booked months in advance. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Remember the shag haircuts of the 60 and 70s that came with bangs? One San Francisco salon is bringing back that look which is trending on social media. The stylist who has made the comeback so popular is now booked months in advance.


Only a few stylists in the U.S. today can master the art of the razor blade haircut.

"As a main tool, I would guess about two to three percent," said Jayne Matthews of Edo Salon and Gallery in San Francisco's Lower Haight District.


Matthews has been a stylist for 20 years, but only became mega-popular after she began taking pictures of her co-called "client transformations."

"And people discovering us on social media," she adds.

That's Instagram, to be exact. People from as far as Australia have gone to her account and booked appointments.

"So I only open my books every two months and they fill up in about two days for two months," Matthews told us.


She continues to perfect the shag. And yes, that's with bangs.

"Which is basically a soft layering kind of face framing razor-cut organic kind of look," she said, also explaining that it was the Brigette Bardot look, from the well-known French sex symbol.

Others describe is as the tousled look, undone, the just-got-out-of-bed look, the sex-kitten coif.

It seems everyone wants it, including Hope Meng, who says for her it's about convenience for her.


"I am a busy working mother of two and have young children and don't have time to do my hair in the morning," explains Meng.

With every razor cut comes a photo and another post for her followers on Instagram -- nearly 48,000 and counting.
