fashion

Summer jewelry with local designer Peggy Li

By and Sabrina Swetland
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Summer is here and as temperatures rise, we usually take a more minimalist approach to fashion. But what does that mean for jewelry? In Thursday's segment of Modern Mom, San Francisco jewelry designer Peggy Li showed us the do's and don'ts of summer accessorizing.

What are some summer Do's?

Chokers, but modern - metallics and delicate layers.

Bold earrings - go big, go for color!

Natural materials - wood, stones, shells.

What are some summer Don'ts?

Dont's - Don't over do it! Balance is key! If you're rocking bold earrings, go for more delicate necklaces and vice versa.

Hot summer jewelry trend: layers!

You can grab items from your own jewelry box!

Shortest length - something delicate, can have more details in it, add a little sparkle.

Middle length - something middle in size, can bring in a pop of color or a cool stone, your eye will be drawn to the middle section.

Longest length is your "anchor" piece - something a little more substantial, can be a bigger pendant that will ground your look and add final polish

PRO TIP - run your fingers through the strands to keep them separated throughout the day and choose necklaces with different style chains to help keep the tangles away!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscofashionjewelry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Charming Charlie to close all stores
PETA activists protest outside Levi's SF office over leather patches on pants
PakRat Ink: Startup Stamps StreetArt on Streetwear
Meet the stars where you live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News