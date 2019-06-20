Summer jewelry with local designer Peggy Li

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Summer is here and as temperatures rise, we usually take a more minimalist approach to fashion. But what does that mean for jewelry? In Thursday's segment of Modern Mom, San Francisco jewelry designer Peggy Li showed us the do's and don'ts of summer accessorizing.
What are some summer Do's?
Chokers, but modern - metallics and delicate layers.
Bold earrings - go big, go for color!
Natural materials - wood, stones, shells.
What are some summer Don'ts?
Dont's - Don't over do it! Balance is key! If you're rocking bold earrings, go for more delicate necklaces and vice versa.
Hot summer jewelry trend: layers!
You can grab items from your own jewelry box!
Shortest length - something delicate, can have more details in it, add a little sparkle.
Middle length - something middle in size, can bring in a pop of color or a cool stone, your eye will be drawn to the middle section.
Longest length is your "anchor" piece - something a little more substantial, can be a bigger pendant that will ground your look and add final polish
PRO TIP - run your fingers through the strands to keep them separated throughout the day and choose necklaces with different style chains to help keep the tangles away!
