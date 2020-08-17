Hennessey Fire explodes in Napa County, mandatory evacuation orders issued

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire that erupted in Napa County this morning has burned 750 acres, and is currently 0% contained. The region was struck by a series of lightning strikes this morning, but officials have not released details on how the blaze started.The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello, Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road and All of Hennessey Ridge Road.Evacuation warnings are for the following areas: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road closures in area (includes Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128).Officials say shelter locations will be announced shortly.Firefighters say the blaze started around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. Road closures in the area include: Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128.Residents in the area were instructed to go to the of Lake Hennessey launch ramp to get more information from Cal Fire.