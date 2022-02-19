San Jose traffic fatalities increase, person dies after crashing into a tree; speed to blame

A preliminary investigation says a man was driving southbound on Almaden Expressway at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, traveling onto the center median of the expressway.
The 2014 Infiniti sedan then crashed into the tree at Almaden and Coleman Ave. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police reported to the area just before 5:40a.m.
This is the 15th fatal collision of the year in San Jose, according to police.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County's coroner's office.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the San Jose police department's traffic investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.