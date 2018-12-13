FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible'

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible' (1 of 2)

FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible'

The FBI is responding to the onslaught of the bomb threats made in San Francisco and around the country. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating threats made to multiple locations in the city. Other cities across the country are also investigating similar threats.

RELATED: FBI: Man planned Christmas terror attack for SF's Pier 39

A law enforcement source tells ABC News there may be hundreds of the bomb threats around the country. In Washington DC alone there have been up to a dozen sent to businesses and schools.

An FBI agent said the bomb threats are currently deemed not credible, but they are taking up resources and time at law enforcement agencies across the country.

RELATED: Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had San Francisco travel plans

The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco was evacuated due to a nearby bomb threat. Police blocked off California Street near Presidio for the investigation. Those who were evacuated met at the library on Sacramento Street.

A building on the 200 block of Brannan Street in San Francisco was also evacuated.

Police in New York and Massachusetts are also monitoring multiple bomb threats at separate locations.



An FBI official said that the FBI is likely to get more involved in this as the number of locations increases and because it is crossing so many state lines. But the FBI official emphasized that as of now these threats do not appear credible.

FBI San Francisco statement: "We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

New York Police statement: "Please be advised - there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We'll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE."

FBI statement: "We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDevacuationbomb threatthreatu.s. & worldFBISan FranciscoNew YorkMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stephen Curry expresses regret, apologizes over moon landing comments
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA'
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Adopted NC boy spends birthday finding forever homes for other kids
FDA eliminates 3 CA counties as possible E. coli source
Raiders fans react to 2019 Coliseum drama
Evanston Hospital welcomes first male baby cuddler
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Show More
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on NY subway
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
More News