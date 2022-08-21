Blue Diamond recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds after testing for salmonella, FDA says

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Thousands of pounds of almonds are being recalled after a recent test found salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Sacramento-based Blue Diamond Growers is recalling 347,650 pounds of Whole Brown Almonds (bulk) due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company's internal sampling found a positive salmonella result on the implicated lots of products, according to the FDA.

Blue Diamond Growers issued the ongoing recall on August 5.

The FDA says recalled products were distributed in California, Colorado and Illinois. They were also distributed internationally in Germany, Morocco and Canada.

You can find out more on the lots products on FDA's page here.

