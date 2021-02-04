Job Hunting with Jobina: Ferrotec is hiring Bay Area employees

Ferrotec is a global manufacturer that works with businesses in the semiconductor, automotive, medical and other industries. The company is hiring in Livermore, Santa Clara and San Jose.
"We are in many things that you use every day," Dorothy Farley, Ferrotec's talent acquisition manager said. "We supply products to people that are maybe in an iPhone. It could be in the screen that you're looking at- as well as medical devices. That has actually helped us very much during this pandemic. We were considered essential so we were able to continue operation."
In addition to being essential, Ferrotec is growing and looking to fill more than a dozen positions in the Bay Area.
"Anything from a leader in operations and finance to technicians who are working in the quality area and maintenance," Farley said.
At Ferrotec, your benefits start the day you do. In addition to medical and dental, benefits include your 401K and even pet insurance. Farley said many positions are now fully remote, but for those reporting to work in-person, the company follows CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
"Most of us spend more time working than anything else," Farley said. "You want to be in a place where you feel you are respected and that you have value and that you can contribute to the success of the organization."
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Ferrotec
Job: Field Service Engineer (San Jose)
Details: Leads technical support to clients and potential clients on a global basis
Qualifications: Associate degree or equivalent in engineering or physical science. Experience in electronics diagnostics and repair, etc.
