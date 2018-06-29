Golden Gate Bridge

AC Transit

San Francisco Minimum Wage

From fare hikes to increases in minimum wage, here's what will be affected starting July 1, 2018.FasTrak, carpool and pay-by-plate drivers will all have to pay a new toll fee.It will cost you an additional quarter to cross the Golden Gate Bridge starting Sunday.The board passed this increase four years ago and says it will help with a five-year budget shortfall.So, if you have a FasTrak, your toll will go up to $7. If you don't have a FasTrak, your toll jumps to $8.AC transit will adjust the cost of local bus fares.Cash fare for a local adult single ride will increase by ten cents to $2.35. Local adult 31-Day pass is $84.60.Adult Day Pass prices will remain unchanged at $5.San Francisco's minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour.The San Francisco $15 minimum wage came to fruition with the passage of Proposition J in November 2014, which also guaranteed cost-of-living increases.