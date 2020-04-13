Coronavirus: IRS launching 'Get My Payment' tool to allow you to track status of COVID-19 stimulus check

Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Internal Revenue Service says it's getting ready to launch a new online tool this week that will let you know when you can expect to get your novel coronavirus stimulus check.

"Get My Payment" is expected to be ready on Friday and will allow people to track the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them, according to the IRS.

"To help everyone check on the status of their payments, the IRS is building a second new tool expected to be available for use by April 17," the IRS announced.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he expects that more than 80 million Americans should have payments directly deposited into the bank accounts by Wednesday.

Many Americans qualify for payments approved as part of legislation designed to boost the economy as the country responds to the new coronavirus. Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive $1,200. The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

"An additional feature on Get My Payment will allow eligible people a chance to provide their bank account information so they can receive their payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check. This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery," the IRS said.

