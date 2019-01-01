One lucky winner in New York is starting the year off $425-million richer after matching all six numbers in Monday night's Mega Millions drawing.ABC7 News was in San Jose as people bought tickets for the drawing. Right now the jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions' history.The lottery game has made millionaires of Bay Area residents before. Back in July, a group of bank employees won a $543-million jackpot in San Jose.