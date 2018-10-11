STOCK MARKET

US stocks fall as banks see losses

EMBED </>More Videos

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe. (Richard Drew)

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

U.S. stocks are falling again a day after their biggest drop since February. Some early relief over a tame report on inflation gave way to renewed selling.

Banks are taking some of the biggest losses. JPMorgan and Bank of America are each down close to 1.5 percent.

Bond yields, which have spiked over the last week, slid after the Labor Department said consumer prices rose less than economists expected in September. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.16 percent.

Tech stocks, hit hard Wednesday, crept back into positive territory Thursday morning.

Earnings season is underway. Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8 percent after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,772.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,506. The Nasdaq composite rose 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,436.
RELATED: Stock market plunges more than 830 points in biggest drop in months

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe.

U.S. markets are coming off their steepest losses in eight months. A report showing only a modest pickup in consumer prices seemed to calm investors just before the open.

Tech stocks, hit hard Wednesday, fell slightly in early trading. Apple shares fell 1.2 percent.

Earnings season is getting underway. Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8 percent after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,497. The Nasdaq composite rose less than a point to 7,422.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.17 percent.

RELATED: Consumer Reports advice on retirement plans

See more stories, photos, and videos on the stock market.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemoneyu.s. & worldpersonal financebankbanksstock marketstocksnew york stock exchangeretirementbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Consumer Reports and Michael Finney: Advice on retirement plans
STOCK MARKET
Stock market plunges more than 830 points in biggest drop in months
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Tilray now most valuable pot company in world
Tesla shake-up after CEO Elon Musk smokes marijuana during interview
More stock market
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stock market plunges more than 830 points in biggest drop in months
See if some of CA's unclaimed $770M in cash is yours!
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
US, Russian astronauts safe after booster rocket failure, emergency landing
1 count in case against Weinstein has been dismissed
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
New rent payment policy requires East Palo Alto residents to provide ID
Oakland warehouse destroyed in fire future site of affordable housing project
More News