Both Woodside Road onramps to southbound US-101 are currently closed due to a brush fire. Please take alternate routes. There are live power lines near the fire so it's unknown ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/S4YSygysJp — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) May 17, 2018

Drivers encountered some scary moments on Highway 101 in Redwood City Thursday afternoon after a massive brush fire broke out right next to it.The fire burned in dense bushes and trees next to the southbound lanesThe blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the Woodside Road off-ramp.The fire closed both on-ramps from Woodside Road to southbound Highway 101 as well as the southbound slow lane, according to the CHP.The CHP says the southbound off-ramp to Woodside Road is now open. The Woodside Road on-ramp to southbound Hwy 101 is expected to reopen within an hour.No injuries have been reported at this time.It appeared the fire started near a homeless encampment next to the freeway.