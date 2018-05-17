Grass fire next to Highway 101 in Redwood City may have started near homeless encampment

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire near southbound Highway 101 and Woodside Road in Redwood City, which is causing some road closures in the area. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Drivers encountered some scary moments on Highway 101 in Redwood City Thursday afternoon after a massive brush fire broke out right next to it.

The fire burned in dense bushes and trees next to the southbound lanes

The blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the Woodside Road off-ramp.



The fire closed both on-ramps from Woodside Road to southbound Highway 101 as well as the southbound slow lane, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the southbound off-ramp to Woodside Road is now open. The Woodside Road on-ramp to southbound Hwy 101 is expected to reopen within an hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It appeared the fire started near a homeless encampment next to the freeway.

Click here to check out our real-time traffic maps.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefightersHighway 101trafficRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News