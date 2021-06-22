Evacuation orders lifted after Vallejo brush fire threatened homes

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A vegetation fire in Vallejo threatened homes and forced evacuations Monday night.

Vallejo Firefighters Association reported the incident on Twitter at 9 p.m. on Navone Street in South Vallejo.

They said homes were threatened and requested evacuations for Swanzy Court and the south end of Del Sur Street south of Clearpointe Drive.

Around 10:30 p.m. crews stopped forward progress of the fire. By 11 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted.

One home was burned, but the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

Neighbors believe it was fireworks that sparked the blaze.




