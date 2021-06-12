Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Oakland recycling plant

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters contained a three-alarm fire at an Oakland recycling plant Saturday afternoon. Crews will still remain at the site until the fire is completely under control.



Officials say the fire is at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center in Oakland.



Two buildings caught on fire while an additional structure remains threatened. Officials say piles of debris at the yard went ablaze.



Viewers say they can smell the smoke as far east of the city at Lake Merritt.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

