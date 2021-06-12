Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Oakland recycling plant

Update: The 3 Alarm incident is contained but not Under Control. No personnel have been released from the incident. The #OFD crews continue to put water on the materials stacked inside the facility & on the pile in the yard where fire also continues to burn. https://t.co/eyYCCBjwfX pic.twitter.com/R7XM2fzCNT — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 12, 2021

UPDATE: 55 minutes into the incident at the CA Waste Solutions facility. Still a 3 Alarm response with crews making progress. 2 buildings on fire with an addition structure threatened. Large fire on the recycling pile in the yard. 19 #OFD fire##units on scene. 55 personnel. pic.twitter.com/TuvyOD1fGE — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 12, 2021

#breaking A 2nd Alarm has been called for a fire at 10th & Pine street. This is at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center.

More details to follow. #oakland pic.twitter.com/6ju5rmAcBd — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 12, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters contained a three-alarm fire at an Oakland recycling plant Saturday afternoon. Crews will still remain at the site until the fire is completely under control.Officials say the fire is at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center in Oakland.Two buildings caught on fire while an additional structure remains threatened. Officials say piles of debris at the yard went ablaze.Viewers say they can smell the smoke as far east of the city at Lake Merritt.No word yet on the cause of the fire.