Crews contain 3-alarm fire at Oakland recycling plant

Update: The 3 Alarm incident is contained but not Under Control. No personnel have been released from the incident. The #OFD crews continue to put water on the materials stacked inside the facility & on the pile in the yard where fire also continues to burn. https://t.co/eyYCCBjwfX pic.twitter.com/R7XM2fzCNT— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 12, 2021
Officials say the fire is at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center in Oakland.
UPDATE: 55 minutes into the incident at the CA Waste Solutions facility. Still a 3 Alarm response with crews making progress. 2 buildings on fire with an addition structure threatened. Large fire on the recycling pile in the yard. 19 #OFD fire##units on scene. 55 personnel. pic.twitter.com/TuvyOD1fGE— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 12, 2021
Two buildings caught on fire while an additional structure remains threatened. Officials say piles of debris at the yard went ablaze.
#breaking A 2nd Alarm has been called for a fire at 10th & Pine street. This is at the California Waste Solutions Recycling Center.— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 12, 2021
Viewers say they can smell the smoke as far east of the city at Lake Merritt.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.