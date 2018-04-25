Massive fire still smoldering at apartment building under construction in Concord

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire at an apartment building under construction in Concord is still smoldering the day after it started. Firefighters are still dealing with flare ups and spraying water on the fire. (KGO-TV)

By and Laura Anthony
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A team of investigators from all over the country has descended on the scene of Tuesday's big construction fire in Concord. The three-alarm blaze caused an estimated $55 million in damage to a large apartment complex on Galindo Street that was set to open in September.

The structure is still smoldering, even burning in placesband far too unstable for investigators to enter.

"We can't get into the burn area until the structural engineer has made his final determination and we've taken action to be as safe as we can be," said Robert Marshall, Contra Costa County Fire Marshal.

RELATED: Could fire at Concord building under construction be arson?

The ATF has arrived with a national response team that includes arson investigators from all over the country, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

There is also a team of structural engineers on site trying to figure out the stability of the structure, and whether it can be shored up or needs to be demolished.

In the meantime, the 250 residents who live in the Renaissance Square apartments next door were allowed in briefly Tuesday to retrieve some belongings, but otherwise remain evacuated.

RELATED: 250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire

"What the fear is," explained Marshall, "Is if the building were to collapse over on that side and it should damage the apartment building there, then it could compromise the structure of the entire apartment building."

Reyes Ramos owns the Agave Grill and Cantina on Willow Pass Rd. His business is a block away from the fire scene itself yet still inside a gated perimeter.

"The damage was pretty much to the outside," said Ramos, pointing to holes in his fabric awnings from burning embers. "We have these barricades and we don't know when they're going to come down, because they're afraid the building is going to come down on Willow Pass Rd. So they're not allowing any traffic and our parking lot is closed right now."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
concordapartment fireevacuationfirefightersfirebuilding fireConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Neighboring apartments evacuated during massive Concord fire
Could fire at Concord building under construction be arson?
250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News