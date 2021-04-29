Careers

Job Hunting with Jobina: Firebrand Artisan Breads is hiring, no experience needed

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firebrand Artisan Breads is hiring, no experience needed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've ever been on a walk along Broadway in Uptown Oakland, it's very possible that you've gotten a whiff of deliciousness from Firebrand Artisan Breads. It's a mission-driven bakery focused on producing European-style wood-fired breads and pastries. The company is also hiring.

"We focus on hiring people who are formerly homeless or formerly incarcerated, or otherwise have barriers to employment," Matt Kreutz, Firebrand Artisan Breads founder and CEO, said.

Kreutz uses what he calls an "open hiring model."

"We don't take resumes, we don't do formal job interviews, we don't do background checks," Kreutz continued. "It's really kind of like a name on a clipboard, apply online with
your basic name and telephone number, and we bring you in and make sure they're a good fit."

Artisan Firebrand Breads needs a café manager, retail employee, two bakers, cleaners and more.

"We're opening a new location in Alameda which will hopefully be open by the end of May theoretically," Kreutz said. "And retail to follow by August."

The company will need to fill all positions at the new location. The Alameda property will also feature an on-site worker resource center run by a group called Five Keys.

"Five Keys will basically serve as the kind of connection point to different community groups and help us better serve the employees by providing classes, providing more training, providing some kind of onboarding materials as well," Kreutz went on. "Say someone is coming in from incarceration and they need some help connecting to housing or connecting to different groups, they'll be able to help make those introductions and also provide support."

The resource center is supposed to serve as a safe space so that if employees need help with anything, they don't have to tell their boss.

"People are looking for people who really want to work and really want to grind," Kreutz said. "Even if you don't have the experience, but you have that work ethic and you have that attitude, you'll be successful."

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

Company: Firebrand Artisan Breads
Qualifications: None :)
More information: firebrandbread.com/careers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersemploymentbuilding a better bay areajobs hiringbakeryfoodcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News