Firefighter critically injured after incident involving Muni bus in San Francisco, officials say

UPDATE- Although our beloved brother Firefighter Matthew Vann temporarily regained altered consciousness, he remains in critical condition. Firefighter Vann has been employed since 2014, and is currently assigned to Engine 01. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/ka6ogSaBcl pic.twitter.com/WFJeKg974h — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

We will be giving an update at Market and spear at 17005 Hrs regarding this incident resulting in a San Francisco Fighter sustaining critical injuries. The fighter's family has been contacted. https://t.co/JHldgrTAGw pic.twitter.com/aRehkU2rs1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter is in critical condition after an incident involving a Muni bus in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire Department.Matt Vann, a six-year veteran, was hit by a hose line, knocked over and struck his head at about 3:30 p.m. while on the street responding to a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street, fire officials said.Vann was unconscious and stopped breathing. He's listed in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital, Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.Just after 10 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that the injured firefighter "temporarily regained altered consciousness," but remains in critical condition.Muni says the operator involved is a male driver with nearly 6 years experience, and they are "coordinating with SFPD on their investigation."Transit officials also said Muni vehicles have been re-routed around the area, and they are alerting customers to those temporary changes.