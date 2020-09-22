Crews battle half-acre vegetation fire at Alum Rock Park in San Jose, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Alum Rock Park in San Jose, CAL FIRE says.

Crews at the scene report a small fire with a slow rate of spread in an area of inaccessible terrain. The fire has burned half an acre, officials say.

SKY7 was over the blaze and saw ground crews preparing to battle the flames from the top of the canyon. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankersdumping were seen dropping retardant on the fire.





