Firefighters rescue dog from burning home in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Petaluma firefighters made a brave rescue on Christmas day, freeing a dog from a burning home.

Crews responded to a kitchen fire at a residence on Grouse Lane around 11 a.m.

Upon arriving, smoke was coming from the roof and crews searched the home for victims where they located a small dog from a back bedroom that was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dog was brought to the front lawn where the medic crew gave the animal oxygen using a mask made to fit the muzzle of dogs out of the FIDO BAG.

Officials say the dog was stabilized and taken to the vet by family members.

The family discovered the fire when they went to pick up the two dogs inside when they opened the door, they were confronted with heat and smoke and were unable to get the dogs out.

The other dog was able to get out a backdoor.

The scene was cleared within 10 minutes of first arriving and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The condition of the dog who was transported to the vet is unknown.

A Petaluma City Building Department deemed the home uninhabitable, due to water, smoke and electrical damage. The family declined RedCross to instead stay with relatives.

