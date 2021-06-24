Contra Costa Co. investigators seize 300 pounds of illegal fireworks in sting operation

Investigators found sellers on social media and pretended to be buyers.
So far, they have confiscated 300 pounds of illegal fireworks, worth thousands of dollars. Four people have been arrested.
The Contra Costa County Fire Marshall says a fire earlier this month shows what can happen.
"A fire that occurred in Antioch, where an apartment complex ended up burning down displacing 40 residents from just a single firework going off," explained Fire Marshall Chris Bachman.
One person was arrested in that fire.
The department is asking people to phone-in tips anonymously.
