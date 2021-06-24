Contra Costa Co. investigators seize 300 pounds of illegal fireworks in sting operation

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With July 4 approaching, Contra Costa County Fire investigators are going on sting operations to get illegal fireworks off the street.

Investigators found sellers on social media and pretended to be buyers.

So far, they have confiscated 300 pounds of illegal fireworks, worth thousands of dollars. Four people have been arrested.

RELATED: Reward money of $2,500 for reporting illegal fireworks in East Bay

The Contra Costa County Fire Marshall says a fire earlier this month shows what can happen.

"A fire that occurred in Antioch, where an apartment complex ended up burning down displacing 40 residents from just a single firework going off," explained Fire Marshall Chris Bachman.

One person was arrested in that fire.

The department is asking people to phone-in tips anonymously.

East Bay officials passed a new fireworks ordinance that now holds property owners and vessel owners responsible if fireworks are found on their property. Fines start at $100 and go up.



