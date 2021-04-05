Computer outage preventing customers from buying tickets on United, Delta, American airlines

Multiple airlines, including Delta, American, United and others, are experiencing computer outages on Monday, ABC News confirms.
According to a Google spokesperson, the outage is being caused by an issue with Google's software that powers reservations and bookings with major airlines.
The company says it's working to fix the issue. A timeframe on when the issue will be resolved is unknown.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
