u.s. & world

Florida skydivers free fall after apparent parachute malfunction, land in yard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Two skydivers in Florida were critically injured Wednesday after an apparent parachute malfunction, according to local authorities.

Police in Titusville, a town approximately 40 miles east of Orlando, said the two adult men had jumped together from a plane that had taken off from nearby Dunn Airport.

Eyewitness video showed the two men in a free fall, circling one another as they plummeted toward the ground. Police said the two men hit a tree and landed in the front yard of a home on Tennessee Street around 10:30 a.m. local time.



Both men were taken to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

Nobody on the ground was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaskydiveru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
CSU chancellor talks about decision to cancel in-person classes
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, driver arrested
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to reveal revised state budget
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 virtual job fair will show you who's hiring
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
Show More
East Bay soccer coach runs over 400 miles for local food banks
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today, heavier weekend rain
Social distancing strains emotional support network for families of sick children
More TOP STORIES News