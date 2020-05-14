Florida skydivers free fall after apparent parachute malfunction, land in yard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Two skydivers in Florida were critically injured Wednesday after an apparent parachute malfunction, according to local authorities.Police in Titusville, a town approximately 40 miles east of Orlando, said the two adult men had jumped together from a plane that had taken off from nearby Dunn Airport.Eyewitness video showed the two men in a free fall, circling one another as they plummeted toward the ground. Police said the two men hit a tree and landed in the front yard of a home on Tennessee Street around 10:30 a.m. local time.Both men were taken to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition. Their identities were not released.Nobody on the ground was injured.