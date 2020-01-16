Hobbies & Interests

Verde Alcove plant guru shares importance of greenery, helps choose perfect houseplant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Plants not only add beauty to your home or garden, but they are also good for your health too!

Angela Martin, founder of Verde Alcove, speaks with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron about all the benefits of plants and even helps her pick out the perfect houseplant!

RELATED: Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

For plant tips and where to find the Verde Alcove truck, you can follow Angela on her social media.

To find out which houseplant Kumasi chose, watch the video in the player above!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
