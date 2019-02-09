CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston

A new Houston cafe is serving up coffee with a twist! Amsterdam Co. will serve coffee infused with CBD oil.The oil doesn't cause hallucinations, but proponents say it can help users relax. You'll find it in coffee, milk, smoothies, lattes, and teas at the coffee shop.Michael Migl and Drew Bailey are opening the location in Houston's East End.The CBD doesn't contain any THC, so there's no high, but you do get similar effects."I actually had a cup this morning," Migl said. "Again, like I'll tell you, I don't have the jitters."A couple in San Antonio opened a similar place called AB Hemp Café nearly a year ago."When I use CBD and coffee together, the CBD calms me down and I still have all the properties of being awake and alert," owner Gabriel Garza said.The coffee is dark with a foam top and looks similar to a cup of nitro coffee.The cafe doesn't pour CBD oil into the coffee, but instead, infuses it when the coffee is ready.The owners say there can be a slight taste, but with good beans you may not notice. The cup does cost more than a normal cup of coffee."A cup of coffee here cost $7 with tax," Garza said.The owners are negotiating a lease, but they hope to open by this summer.