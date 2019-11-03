Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
EMBED More News Videos

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.



Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.

Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.

Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.

#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

Fast food chains start Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches: as seen on 6abc Action News Mornings, August 20, 2019.



CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
With no Curry, Green, D-Lo, Warriors rolling out the 'young guys'
Warriors forward Draymond Green to miss next few games with torn ligament in finger
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
Show More
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'
49ers' quarterback sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview
Why PG&E will pay residents only $100 - and only for one shutdown
Climate change contributing to wildfires, power outages
More TOP STORIES News