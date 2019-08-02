Food delivery service DoorDash buys competitor Caviar in deal worth $410 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Food delivery company DoorDash is buying its competitor Caviar in a deal that's worth hundreds of millions of dollars.Payments company Square has owned Caviar since 2014. San Francisco-based DoorDash will pay Square $410 million in cash and preferred DoorDash stock for Caviar. The deal is expected to close later this year.The chief executive of DoorDash says Caviar's selection of higher-end restaurants complements DoorDash's offerings, which skew more toward chain restaurants.