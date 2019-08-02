Food & Drink

Food delivery service DoorDash buys competitor Caviar in deal worth $410 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Food delivery company DoorDash is buying its competitor Caviar in a deal that's worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Payments company Square has owned Caviar since 2014. San Francisco-based DoorDash will pay Square $410 million in cash and preferred DoorDash stock for Caviar. The deal is expected to close later this year.

RELATED: Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order

The chief executive of DoorDash says Caviar's selection of higher-end restaurants complements DoorDash's offerings, which skew more toward chain restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofooddelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Case against man accused of killing Nia Wilson postponed
SFO to ban plastic water bottle sales
Sources: Abandoned Horses in Sonoma County were stolen
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
Show More
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream
New study finds drivers behave more dangerously around women bicyclists
More TOP STORIES News