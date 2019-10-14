Learn how Duckhorn became one of North America's premier producers of Napa Valley wines

SAINT HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in sun-splashed St. Helena, Duckhorn's beautiful vineyard setting and garden views set the standard for wine country hospitality.
Co-founded by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn in 1976, Duckhorn Vineyards has spent forty years establishing itself as one of North America's premier producers of Napa Valley wines. In fact, Duckhorn is one of the first 40 Napa Valley wineries!
Owners, Dan and Margaret developed an early passion for Bordeaux-varietals, which informs each bottle of wine they produce.
With a Napa Valley Estate Vineyard portfolio comprised of seven unique properties this iconic enterprise produces classically elegant wines that reflect a rich growing tradition.
Address:
1000 Lodi Ln
Saint Helena, CA 94574
You can learn more on their website here.
