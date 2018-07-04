DUNKIN' DONUTS

Dunkin' Donuts set to open in San Jose on Friday

South Bay doughnut fans are in for a treat! Dunkin' Donuts is getting ready to open its doors in San Jose on Friday. (Dunkin' Donuts)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
This story might make your eyes glaze over, a famous doughnut chain is set to return to the South Bay on July 6, 2018. Dunkin' Donuts says a shop at 5519 Snell Avenue, near Blossom Hill Road, will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Long lines in Walnut Creek as Dunkin' Donuts returns to Bay Area for first time in 15 years

The grand opening celebration with the official ribbon cutting, public officials, charitable donation check presentation, etc. will all be happening on July 14, said Dunkin' Donuts in a statement to ABC7 News.

Even though "donuts" is in its name, Dunkin's coffee is what a lot of people crave.


Don't be jelly! Dunkin' Donuts has several Bay Area locations including shops in South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Walnut Creek, American Canyon and Fremont.

