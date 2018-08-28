Dunkin' Donuts' new Concord concept store offering new flavors

Dunkin Donuts just opened the doors to a first of its kind store in the Bay Area.It's a concepts in Concord that is testing some new flavors and systems for the chain.Features include cold coffee drinks on tap, digital kiosks, curbside pickup, and a drive thru.This store is one of just a few testing new signs that simply read "Dunkin'" without the word "donuts."The store at 4383 Clayton Road opened this morning. It is one of about half a dozen Dunkin' Donuts stores in the Bay Area.