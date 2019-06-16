Sips with Spencer

EPIC Steak's Wine Director puts Spencer to the test in a blind wine tasting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Located on The Embarcadero, EPIC Steak delivers fine wine, innovative steakhouse cuisine, and panoramic views of the Bay Bridge, Treasure Island and the San Francisco Skyline for an epic dining experience.

Wine Director, Petra Polakovicova is in charge of EPIC's stellar wine program and constantly discovers exciting selections for the restaurant's wine list.

She also oversees the bottling of EPIC's own vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon, which Spencer is taste testing in this segment! Watch as Petra puts Spencer's wine skills to the test in a blind tasting.

Don't miss your chance to sip and raise money for an incredible cause at EPIC's Pig & Pinot Festival held on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. Be sure to attend this annual event benefitting Guide Dogs for the Blind and featuring food from EPIC Steak!

Purchase tickets and learn more about EPIC's Pig & Pinot Festival here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-on-the-hog-2019-tickets-61123971444

Go here for more information on Petra Polakovicova.

Go here for more information on EPIC Steak.

Address:
EPIC Steak
369 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
