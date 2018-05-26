FOOD & DRINK

Gross! Man finds fingernail inside burger at fast food restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the gross discovery one man made after biting into his burger.

Eyewitness News
PEORIA, Arizona --
When it comes to grossing out customers, you could say one fast food joint really nailed it.

A patron at a 'Culver's' in Arizona felt an unexpected crunch in his mouth while he was eating his burger. He spit the item out - then realized it was a fake fingernail.

"It keep thinking about it - I even dream about it. It was too much," said Najib Anek.

Anek says management watched surveillance video and sure enough, there was a female employee making his burger with no gloves on - and missing a fingernail.

She was put on leave from her job.

For more buzzworthy and viral stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburgersgrossfast food restaurantbuzzworthyviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News