Santa Clara Valley's Guglielmo Winery pairs family with fine wine

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in Morgan Hill just 80 miles south of San Francisco, Guglielmo Winery stands as a symbol of family tradition. As one of Northern California's wine pioneers, the Guglielmo family has been producing wines in the Santa Clara Valley since 1925. The story begins with Emilio and Emilia Guglielmo, who immigrated to Northern California from Italy and purchased the vineyard land that we now know as Guglielmo Winery.Today, brothers Gene and George E. (along with third and fourth generation family members!) celebrate their heritage and keep tradition alive by producing award-winning varietals. Enjoy a wide range of high-quality wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, and more shared from the Guglielmo family to your table.1480 E Main Ave,Morgan Hill, CA 95037