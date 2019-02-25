SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Root beer floats are widely accepted as a delicious treat... But what about packed into a Peep? The candy has some new flavors just in time for Easter, but not everyone is stoked about them - specifically ABC7's Reggie Aqui.
These flavors won't be available everywhere, but they are being made.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out why "Everything Is Bad".
THE FLAVORS
-Root Beer Float
-Pancakes & Syrup
-Cotton Candy
-Blue Raspberry
-Orange Sherbet
-Vanilla Creme
-Chocolate Caramel Swirl
