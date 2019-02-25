FOOD & DRINK

New Peeps flavors definitely have people talking

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Peeps flavors are... interesting. ABC7's Reggie Aqui has some thoughts.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Root beer floats are widely accepted as a delicious treat... But what about packed into a Peep? The candy has some new flavors just in time for Easter, but not everyone is stoked about them - specifically ABC7's Reggie Aqui.

These flavors won't be available everywhere, but they are being made.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to find out why "Everything Is Bad".


THE FLAVORS
-Root Beer Float
-Pancakes & Syrup
-Cotton Candy

-Blue Raspberry
-Orange Sherbet
-Vanilla Creme
-Chocolate Caramel Swirl

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyeasterfoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Signature San Francisco sandwiches: The Boy's Deli makes Financial District debut
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
From Bar Tartine dips to eggs Benedict: Here are SoMa's 5 newest food & drink spots
New gym 9round Kickboxing arrives in Emeryville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral
Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
Silicon Valley CEO's optimistic on job growth despite economic slowdown concerns
Police searching for missing infant's remains in Southern California landfill
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire
Movie critic discusses flops and wins from Oscars
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Students rally for Green New Deal outside Sen. Feinstein's SF office
More News