Impossible Burger hits supermarket shelves

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The "meat-free" Impossible Burger is heading for the grocery stores.The Redwood City based company Impossible Foods says the burgers will be sold at Gelson's Markets' 27 locations throughout Southern California.Starting tomorrow, you can purchase the plant-based burgers in 12-ounce packages for about 9 dollars each.The company says it plans to be in stores in every region of the U.S. by mid-2020. Up until now, the impossible burgers were only sold at restaurants.