Oreo is releasing limited edition cookies to celebrate Mickey Mouse.
The cookies will have a Mickey Mouse design on the outside and will be filled with birthday cake flavored creme.
Nabisco has not said when the celebratory treats will hit the shelves, but Mickey Mouse's birthday is November 18.
Mickey Mouse is a character created by Disney, the parent company of ABC7.
