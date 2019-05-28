National Hamburger Day deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire up your grill -- Tuesday is National Hamburger Day.Americans eat more than 50 billion burgers each year. The meat patty and bun combo accounts for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S.Here are some freebies in honor of the holiday.Dairy Queen is offering a free burger with the purchase of any shake or malt through the DQ mobile app.Jack in the Box is offering a BOGO deal -- buy one, get one free on all burgers.