Have it your way? New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today

Having fast food today? If so, join the crowd. (Shutterstock)

Having fast food today? If so, join the crowd. A new government study finds that on any given day 1 in 3 adults in the US will eat fast food -- some 85 million people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.

An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.

The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.

Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate it more than other racial or ethnic groups.

Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other health issues.

