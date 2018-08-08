NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

This NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

New York City dessert studio "Sherry B" makes a giant s'more that weighs almost 3 pounds.

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan --
A New York City dessert studio is making a giant s'more that doesn't have customers asking for some more.

According to Sherri Blockinger, executive chef and owner of Sherri B Dessert Studio in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, not one person has finished her giant, 2-pound-10-ounce s'more. She said a duo of burly Canadians tried and failed and needed to take a piece to go.

Blockinger said she created the giant s'more because "why not?"

"We make everything here from scratch, in-house, and I was rolling out graham cracker one day, and thought, 'I want to make a giant s'more," she said.

RELATED: Tips, tricks to baking perfect pies from scratch

This can explain why Blockinger runs a "studio" instead of a bakery: Creativity is always a key ingredient in her treats. Sherry B's also offers stuffed brownies, "tipsy" marshmallows and more one-of-a-kind desserts.

She said there's no "right" way to eat her gigantic creation, but Sherri B always warms the marshmallow with a blowtorch for the perfect pull-apart.

"If you're messy, it means you had fun," she said.

Click here for more information about the New York City dessert studio.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddessertsneighborhood treatsoriginalsMeatpacking DistrictManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Chinese treat reserved for royalty delights SF foodies
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Kono Pizza brings sweet treats and portable eats to downtown Berkeley
Gao Viet Kitchen brings Vietnamese fare to downtown San Mateo
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Oysters, boba tea and more: What's trending on San Francisco's food scene?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Firefighters expect to control Mendocino Complex Fires in weeks
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
Woman plays dead after bear breaks into home
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality possible today
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Show More
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Bay Area National Night Out events help humanize cops
More News